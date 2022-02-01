Tom Brady MGN generic 012522

Image Courtesy: MGN Online / NFL / YouTube

(Gray News) - Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady made his retirement official Tuesday with a statement on social media.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

