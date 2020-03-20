BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is officially joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers gave Brady a two-year contract, according to ESPN'S Adam Shefter.
"Excited, humble and hungry... If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that," Brady posted on Instagram, with a picture of him smiling with the contract in his hand.
"You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," said Brady. "I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me."
Brady added, he has always believed that , "well done is better than well said," and continued writing, "I'm not going to say much more - I'm just going to get to work! #Year1."
Brady, leaving his full-20-year-career with the Patriots at 42-years-old, said in recent years, he plans to play until 45-years-old.
The Patriots and Buccaneers are scheduled to play each other in Foxborough, MA, in 2021.
