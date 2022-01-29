FOXBOROUGH MA (WGGB/WSHM)—There is a buzz in the air that the greatest of all time, New England sports icon Tom Brady, is retiring.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Brady will hang up his cleats after 22 seasons.
TB 12 spent two decades in a Patriots uniform, bringing six Super Bowl titles to Foxborough.
Brady helped transform a franchise that was once considered a laughing stock in the NFL into arguably the most dominant dynasty in sports history.
However, we’re still not 100% sure that this is the end for Brady. Because just hours after the news first broke, Brady’s agent, Don Yee said in a statement:
“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”
Brady’s father said his son has not made his mind up just yet.
Word out of Tampa Bay is that Brady has not told the team if he's returning or retiring.
Brady's company - TB12 Sports, crafted a tweet saluting him for his achievements, but it was deleted shortly after being sent.
Brady has not spoken out yet, we’ll let you know as soon as he does.
But if it is the end, here are the list of the accolades "Tom Terrific" has accrued over his historic career.
- 7 Super Bowl rings
- 5 Super Bowl MVP’s
- 3 NFL MVP’s
- 15-time Pro Bowler
- 6-time All Pro
- All-time touchdown leader
- All-time passing yard leader
