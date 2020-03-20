(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just days after announcing that he would be leaving the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is headed south to play for his next team.
Brady announced on social media today that he was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, Brady wrote:
"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1"
A short time later, the Bucs shared a message on social media, welcoming Brady to the team.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
