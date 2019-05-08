EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The price for fresh tomatoes could skyrocket, as the U.S. ends a long-standing trade agreement with Mexico, the largest importer of tomatoes into the U.S.
The White House says it will not only end a 22-year trade deal, but will impose a 17.5% tariff on Mexican tomato imports.
Tomatoes are a big seller at the Big Y in Longmeadow.
"The vine ripened are probably," Big Y Produce Sales Manager Lynne Goda tells us. "The most popular that we carry, and those are out of Canada."
In fact, Goda tells Western Mass News, until tomatoes come into season locally..
"We get most of our tomatoes from," explained Goda. "Canada and only about 30% from Mexico."
That's good news for local customers.
Citing protection of U.S. tomato growers, the Commerce Department has ended the so-called suspension agreement on fresh tomatoes from Mexico.
It means a 17.5% tariff, or tax, on imported Mexican tomatoes.
Analysts say, eventually, that could lead to nationwide shortages and price hikes of 40-85%.
"I would say don't panic," stated Goda. "The company doesn't feel that it's going to be a long situation, and we don't anticipate any price hikes anytime soon."
Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow supplies fresh produce to Big Y seasonally, including tomatoes.
"We haven't even," Veronia Jandrue of Meadowbrook Farm tells us. "Put them in the field. The nights are still cold and it's been very wet, so they might even be later than normal."
In the meantime, Jandrue says, tariff or not, their twenty-five-plus varieties of tomato plants are big sellers and continue to grow in popularity, since they're hardy and do well in New England Summers.
"You need the sun and a good spot," says Jandrue. "If you don't have that, it's even easier to put them in a pot, put them on your back stoop or patio and have them right there."
Back at Big Y, until local field grown tomatoes are ready, generally in July, local hot house tomatoes should be on the shelves around the end of the month.
The Commerce Department says most U.S.-grown tomatoes come from Florida, California, and Ohio.
Trade groups argue Mexican growers dumped artificially low-priced tomatoes on the U.S. Market, undermining American farms.
Negotiations between the two sides continue.
The Commerce Department says it sent a new proposal to Mexican growers and has yet to receive a response.
