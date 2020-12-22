NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- TommyCar Auto Group presented a more than $7,000 check to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Tuesday.
In honor of their father, who died of brain cancer, Carla and Tom Cosenzi teamed up with the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office to raise the money through a 'No Shave November' campaign.
“The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute provided outstanding care to our father. This campaign is part of our ongoing commitment to honor his memory. We really hope this donation can go to help more people like our father," said Carla Consenzi in a statement.
This year's donation to Dana-Farber from 'No Shave November' was nearly $2,000 more than last year.
