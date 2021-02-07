(WGGB/WSHM) -- While we may not be able to get together in-person for the big game, that doesn't mean the fun has to end.
Join us Sunday at 6:30 p.m. as Kayla Burton hosts a Big Game Zoom Watch Party! We'll have some fun as we look ahead to the game, play some big game trivia, and share in watching the game together - virtually!
Then join us again after halftime and share your reaction to the halftime show, talk about the first half, and share your predictions for the second half.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
. (Password: BRADY12) TO JOIN IN, CLICK HERE
Mobile users: tap and hold on the link until it pops up, then select 'Open Link'
I t's recommended that you download the Zoom app for your computer or mobile device prior to the event for optimal experience
If you receive an error after opening the link, download Zoom and try again. Please note: this Zoom event will be recorded for use in future broadcasts.
By taking part in the event, you agree: You will not send or otherwise post unauthorized commercial communications (such as spam) You will not engage in unlawful multi-level marketing, such as a pyramid scheme. You will not upload viruses or other malicious code. You will not bully, intimidate, or harass any user. You will not post content that: is hateful, threatening, or pornographic; incites violence; or contains nudity or graphic or gratuitous violence. You will not use the event to do anything unlawful, misleading, malicious, or discriminatory. Keep your language clean and appropriate for all audiences Be mindful of others opinions and stay on topic Be truthful and transparent Do not post any personal identifying information Any comment in violation of above guidelines may result in the removal from the event
