SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, Western Mass News is proud to be hosting the 2020 U.S. Senate primary debate, as incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy face-off ahead of election day.
The debate was originally scheduled for March 18, but postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Now, under new parameters, the show goes on.
While it’s good news that the debate can carry on, there will be some major changes. That’s why we sat down with our very own Dave Madsen to get the answers on what changes to expect tonight.
“This whole thing is different - from how these candidates are going to campaign to how we’re going to vote - but no matter what happens, it’s important that we do vote,” Madsen explained.
Even with many unknowns surrounding COVID-19, the Democratic primaries in September are still scheduled to continue.
Western Mass News' own Dave Madsen will be one of the moderators. He explained the importance of still holding scheduled debates as well.
“As far as Senate elections are concerned, this is the biggest primary we’ve had in years. More than likely whoever wins the primaries going to be the Senator,” Madsen noted.
However, even he admitted he was worried the western Massachusetts-based debate would be overlooked.
“Because there’s another one scheduled for August, so I thought they were just skip the one in western Mass. and do the one in August, so I was pleasantly surprised when they decided to do this because I think it’s important,” Madsen added.
Western Mass News is proud to host the event, in partnership with the Boston Globe, WBUR, WCVB, and the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at UMass Boston.
Although coronavirus has altered the format of the debate, the integrity of the event will remain.
“Both candidates will be in the studio. They’ll be separated for about six feet. I will be in the other studio with Janet Wu from Channel 5. We will also be separated by six feet to do questioning, as well as two reporters from Boston who will be in Boston and they will be asking the questions remotely,” Madsen said, adding, “There’s so many issues going on out here - whether it’s East-West rail train, everything going on with the Soldiers’ Home, just the overall economy because of the coronavirus - so I think it’s crucial that we have it here, so folks can get answers to questions they have, not necessarily in Boston,” Madsen said.
Additionally, Madsen made it clear that they'll be asking Congressman Kennedy the difficult question of why he’s chosen to contest a member of his own party for the seat in the Senate.
“I think more than anybody else, the question I’ve had all along is with Congressman Kennedy if you have a Senator who has been very successful and you’re challenging him…this is unheard of in Massachusetts. I can’t remember the last time, in a primary, that a longtime Senator has been challenged find somebody within their own party. So we’re going to find out why he’s doing that. And hopefully we will have enough time for all the questions within an hour!
He said that at the end of the day, viewers at home are going to have to decide if they want change.
“In the election two years ago, we saw some major changes and incumbents were defeated. Democratic voters and independence are going to have to decide if we need a change,” Madsen explained.
