HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's officially November, so it's time to pack away the Halloween decorations, but some people are jumping right to Christmas.
Is it too soon? Today, we set out to know what you think.
You've probably seen it on social media: the building excitement as November arrives and apparently, Christmas begins
The countdown to Christmas is on. If you get in your car, you'll hear Christmas music on satellite radio now through December.
The Hallmark Channel also already Christmas movies, but is it soon?
Is it too early for holiday decorations and music?
Everyone Western Mass News spoke to said yes.
"We start right after Thanksgiving, the Sunday after Thanksgiving," said one West Springfield resident.
Susan from Chicopee added, "I do think it's too soon."
One South Hadley resident we spoke to said his wife takes care of the Christmas items.
"The day after Thanksgiving, she'll have the Christmas stuff out. [so too early right now?] Too early, yup," said Tom McNiff of South Hadley
However, if you're out and about, you'll likely see some early holiday decor.
"There's a lot more people working this year, so there will be a lot more people buying for Christmas."
