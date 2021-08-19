WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning Thursday morning for portions of the state including in Worcester, Webster and Whitinsville.
That warning has since ended.
The Tornado Warning ran through 11:15 a.m. and covered Southeastern Worcester County in central Mass. and Southwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Mass.
This was for today, Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Quarter size hail was reportedly possible as well.
The NWS reported their radar "indicated rotation."
According to Western Mass News meteorologist, Don Maher, there have been no reports as of yet of any damages in Massachusetts.
At the time of the Tornado Warning, the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton noted that "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."
READ THAT NWS LATEST REPORT, CLICK HERE
The NWS was advising the public in the area, to "Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows and if you are indoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from any flying debris."
The NWS indicating this was a dangerous storm and their timing was as follows:
- Douglas around 1030 AM EDT.
- Oxford around 1035 AM EDT.
- Auburn and Sutton around 1045 AM EDT.
- Northbridge and Millbury around 1050 AM EDT.
- Worcester and Grafton around 1100 AM EDT.
- Upton around 1105 AM EDT.
- Shrewsbury around 1110 AM EDT.
- Westborough, Hopkinton, Northborough and Boylston around 1115 AM
- EDT.
Western Mass News is keeping a close eye on the weather. Stay with us on-air and online at Noon on ABC40 for your full forecast.
