WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Weather Service has so far issued 3 Tornado Warnings today in the Worcester County area and there have been reports of two funnel clouds, says First Warning Weather meteorologist, Dan Brown.
He explains, "It's not uncommon to see small, quick spin-ups in this type of environment...A "spin-up" small tornado can't be ruled out in western Mass, but conditions are not as favorable as they are out east where downpours are isolated, and the sun has come out."
Boston/Norton MA confirmed a tornado was located over Berlin, MA or near Marlborough following a Tornado Warning for the region earlier today.
"At 1206 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Berlin, or near Marlborough, moving south north at 15 mph. This storm has a history of producing a brief tornado and could continue to produce brief tornadoes," noted the National Weather Service.
Originally the NWS issued a Tornado Warning for East central Worcester County and Central Middlesex County until 12:30 p.m. (EST)
They said, "Weather spotters reported funnel."
Then, portions of Middlesex County including in Ayer, Pepperell and East Pepperell were under a Tornado Warning until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
At 1:35 p.m. the NWS issued another Tornado Warning for Northeastern Worcester County and Northwester Middlesex County until 2:15 p.m. (EST)
This is was all for today, Monday, August 23rd.
READ THAT NWS LATEST REPORT, CLICK HERE
The NWS explains that, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."
The NWS advises the following:
"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation closely. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
