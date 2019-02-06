SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information about a big event that wrapped up last week in Springfield and according to the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, it was a huge score for the city.
The AHL All-Star Classic was a slapshot for the city of Springfield as they hosted the two day event for the first time in 60 years.
Both of those major events - the skills competition and all-star game - were sellouts and hockey fans in attendance were certainly hungry.
According to tourism officials:
- 923 hot dogs were consumed
- 4,365 beers were sold
- Over 200 pounds of popcorn kernels were popped
- Approximately 600 gallons of fountain soda were poured
The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau also adds the William Sullivan Regional Visitors Center, which is right across from the MassMutual Center, broke foot traffic records.
Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill along Main Street also saw more than a few people. Their owner said that he sat 400 people between Sunday and Monday for lunch.
MGM Springfield’s hotel was sold out as well.
Overall, city officials said that the event was a tremendous success and brought great attention to Springfield.
Right now, there’s no word on if or when the game will return to Springfield, which by the way is also the home of the AHL headquarters, but we will keep you posted there.
The bureau also announced a couple other events set to visit the area, including:
- April 28 to 30 - 21st Annual New England Sled Hockey Tournament at Amelia Ice Park in Westfield
- June 9 to 12 - Mass. Professional Firefighters Association annual meeting at MassMutual Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.