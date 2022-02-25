SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It was a busy Friday for Nick Del Negro of CJ’s towing, as well as drivers who spent their day, and hundreds of dollars, recovering their cars from local impound lots.
“I went outside, I woke up in the morning to go clean the car off, it was just gone,” said Daniel and Yaritza Cooper of Springfield.
They spoke with Western Mass News while waiting to get their car back after it was towed while a Springfield parking ban went into effect ahead of Friday’s storm. And they added it was a costly situation.
“$209 plus a $50 ticket for parking there on a snow ban,” said Varitza.
We spoke to Del Negro who said they towed over 80 cars from the east forest parking neighborhood and “the X”.
“It’s a little bit of a headache but it was good because we started before the snow, we usually start after it snows and it’s dangerous and it’s hard,” said Del Negro.
He said this storm they had about 15-18 trucks on hand to ensure that plow trucks could safely clear the roads.
DeSantis said the parking ban will most likely be in effect until Sunday or Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.