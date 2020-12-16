SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Department of Public Works crews were in and out loading up with more salt to treat the roads.

The roads across Hampden County were busy with plows, tow trucks, and police. Parking ban enforcements are underway around the area.

In Springfield, a parking ban is in effect. There is no parking on the even side of the street until 7 a.m. Thursday, then no parking on the odd side from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Thursday. The fine in Springfield is $50.

Over in Chicopee, Western Mass News cameras caught police and Interstate Towing’s trucks picking up several cars not following the parking ban. There is only parking on the even side of the street until Thursday night.

An employee of Interstate Towing said they are expecting to tow dozens of cars Wednesday.

“Anywhere north of 50, we’ve had parking bans and storms in the past where we’ve towed well above 100 cars,” Interstate Towing employee Keenan O’Reilly said. “We patrol as long as the DPW asks us to so, if they are patrolling all night, we will be out in full force all night.”

