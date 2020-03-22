SOUTH HADLEY, MASS. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many birthday parties have been put on hold.
But the South Hadley community got creative when it came to celebrating a little girl's 7th birthday party.
Schools across western Mass. are temporarily closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
While we may understand why all of this is happening, some young children are wondering why play dates and even their own birthday parties are being canceled.
“BB was supposed to have a big birthday party today is her actual birthday and being 7 its very disappointing when your birthday party gets canceled. It's hard for kids to understand what’s really going on right now,” says Amy Jamrog, the little girl's aunt.
But BB and her family came up with a solution to show that they they can still celebrate even 6 feet apart.
"So we decided to have everyone from her birthday party to do a parade and drive by her house," says Jamrog.
Multiple cars lined up and down the streets of South Hadley waiting for their Que to surprise BB, meanwhile she was busy creating some inspiring art.
"Wash your hands and be safe," says BB.
And just moments later BB looked up to see her friends and the South Hadley community parading down her street.
(BB kisses her mom) "Oh my god this is so awesome!"
Families decorated their cars, beeped their horns.
Played some of BB’s favorite tunes and even dropped off gifts for the birthday girl.
"Thank you Grace! Thank you so much!!"
Making sure BB would never forget her 7th birthday.
"So fun.. woo!"
