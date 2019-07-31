EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents expressing concern tonight in East Longmeadow after news that their town manager is no longer in office.
Denise Menard is leaving six months before her contract is set to expire.
“My message to the townspeople is it’s business as usual," Kathleen Hill, president of the East Longmeadow Town Council, tells us.
Denise Menard, the first town manager in the history of East Longmeadow, is now the first former town manager in the history of East Longmeadow.
She was hired in 2017 and Kathleen Hill says Menard has decided to retire early.
“We also approved a separation agreement with her, which is, more or less, a legal term for agreeing to abide by the terms of her contract and release her into retirement," says Hill.
Hill tells Western Mass News residents voted back in 2016 to have a new form of government and leave behind their former government of a three-person select board.
Now, East Longmeadow has a town manager and a seven-member, at-large town council.
“Moving into a whole new model of doing business is a learning curve and both sides have embraced that learning curve," stated Hill.
Despite some residents' concerns, Hill says she’s not anticipating any problems as the town operates temporarily without a manager.
“I don’t expect, for one minute, that there will be a disruption of services in town. It’s an opportunity going forward to look to the future of East Longmeadow and keep going," added Hill.
The town council plans to meet on Tuesday to hire an acting town manager and, from there, use the next four to eight months to hire a permanent town manager.
