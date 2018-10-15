WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Wilbraham town meeting rejected a plan to send 7th and 8th graders to Minnechaug Regional High School.
The vote followed a long debate from both those for and against the plan.
While some thought it would be a good idea combining the middle and high schoolers, most people at Monday night's meeting were concerned about safety.
In addition to other concerns, they said they need information before agreeing to the plan.
The auditorium inside the Minnechaug Regional High School quickly filled up for the special town meeting.
All eyes were on the regional school district's superintendent as he presented, and after, dozens of questions and concerns.
"I think the maturity for the 7th and 8th graders they should be kept separate from the high school. There is a big age difference as far as how a 9th grader acts compared to a 7th grader," said Bonnie Germain.
This proposal is the latest compromise in a dispute between Hampden and Wilbraham.
Hampden sued the regional school district over plans to move forward with having 7th and 8th grade students from Hampden go to the Green Meadows Elementary School and the closure of Thornton W. Burgess Middle School as of June of 2018.
This compromise would move middle schoolers to the high school, which means students from 7th through 12th grade would go to the same school.
One couple thought it would be a good idea and help with the younger students transitioning into the high school.
"I think itll be good for resources and utilization of resources," said one parent.
A majority of the parents at the meeting felt that with 7th graders and 12th graders having such a different social, mental, and physical attributes, it could lead to problems.
They also wanted more information from the superintendent before voting yes.
In order for the vote to pass, the proposal need two third's of the voters to vote yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.