AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The busy weekend in Amherst is about to get busier.
UMass' graduation festivities begin tomorrow and, on Sunday, adult use recreational sales will begin at a local marijuana shop.
Every other year on graduation weekend, all the activity in town thins out once UMass students receive their diplomas and celebrate on Friday and early Saturday, but this weekend is different.
Medical marijuana dispensary Rise Amherst will open their doors to adult use recreational sales at 10 a.m. on Mother's Day, so, for one more day, the town of Amherst must plan for the best and worst case scenario in possible crowd control.
"We've heard," Geoff Kravitz, the director of economic development for the town of Amherst, tells us. "With each new recreational establishment that opens. with the crowds, it's getting smaller and smaller."
Amherst town officials aren't anticipating quite the same fanfare Northampton received when their recreational marijuana sales began in November.
As a town home to five colleges and a commencement ceremony this weekend...
"I'd imagine," continued Kravitz. "That's part of why Rise wanted to open as soon as they could, while students and their parents and there's a larger population in town."
Rise representatives expect to serve between 200 and 500 people on opening day.
They say they've worked with the town to transform their medicinal establishment into one with recreational marijuana sales as well.
"We've actually added in," Jennifer Barry, Amherst Rise's Vice President of Sales, tells us. "The new parking lot that has forty-two spaces already. We had thirty-six, so we have plenty and ample parking for customers and our patients."
"It sort of abuts farmland, and," says Kravitz. "Residential homes, so we wanted to make sure that people weren't parking illegally and that there was adequate space."
In addition to preventing customers from parking on the street, Rise has also hired police detail to ensure customer safety.
"We do have that set up for Sunday, and," said Barry. "Ongoing as needed."
When sales begin at 10 on Sunday, all visitors have to present their IDs before they even enter the building, and then again when they make their purchase.
It'll be a year-long protocol in a community with transient residents.
"They've been," added Kravitz. "Very open to all of our safety concerns, traffic concerns, controlling populations. Amherst is a unique community in that we sort of have peak visitorships at different times of year."
Kravitz noted that parent drop-off weekend is another busy time of year, in addition to commencement.
