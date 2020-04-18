CHESTER, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The chairman of the Board of Health in Chester sent an email to a Home Depot for personal protective equipment.
The department got more than they bargained for, and now the town is sharing the wealth by donating the masks to other hill towns who need the protective equipment for their first responders.
“A little town like Chester can make such an impact,” said Greg Harrison, member of Chester’s Department of Health.
The town of Chester got an unexpected abundance of N95 masks, and now they are donating them to local towns in need.
“I just collected Otis yesterday morning. We have done Otis, we have done Middlefield, of course our own town of Chester, Huntington, Russell, Blanford, the state troopers up in Northampton, we have Montgomery and we have Grandville,” Harrison said.
The jackpot of personal protective equipment was donated by Home Depot after the Board of Health Chairman Nick Chiusano sent an email.
“We were in desperate need of PPE, and I heard that Home Depot was helping out, you know, giving away their products to some towns and cities throughout the country.Next thing you know, they sent us a pile of masks,” Chiusano said.
Harrison told Western Mass News the town is giving the PPE out to small communities in the state who need them for their first responders.
“We are taking care of the hill towns because we realize and we feel that sometimes rural towns like the hill towns we are the last to receive we are the last to get into the supply chain,” Harrison said.
Chester Board of Health Clerk Elizabeth Massa told Western Mass News they have been also giving out blue masks to community members to stay safe.
“We were able to get a couple hundred of them so we have been passing them out at our transfer station to all the residents of Chester since Wednesday,” she said.
Massa said there are more N95 masks to go around.,
“Other towns can reach us through Facebook messenger, and they can also reach us on the Chester Board of Health phone which is actually now a cell phone,” she said.
