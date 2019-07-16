LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Continuing coverage now on the after effects of a microburst in Longmeadow.
The National Weather Service says sixty to seventy mile per hour winds brought down trees and power lines, causing extensive damage.
While most of the cleanup is done, town officials are still keeping a close eye on trees throughout town.
Downed trees and broken branches have been a common sight in Longmeadow over the past week and a half, but the town's Tree Warden says there is nothing else quite like this.
A seventy to 100-year-old pin Oak tree struck by lightning.
"Lightning came down this side and the other side. Bark is blown off over here as well," David Marinelli, Tree Warden for the town of Longmeadow, tells us.
Ten days ago, a micro burst came through Longmeadow, bringing down trees, damaging homes, and leaving residents and town officials with a lot to cleanup.
"The microburst had a pretty local effect on mostly trees that had decay problems or were weak-wooded trees. It was a fairly concentrated area of trees that experienced high winds and it either brought down the entire tree by uprooting or split the trunk or knocked off some big branches," said Marinelli.
David's responsible for the health of public shade trees while protecting the public from any hazardous ones.
He's been busy since the July 6th micro burst.
His latest project is a tree on Captain Road, struck by lightning.
"This tree, obviously the lightning traveled through the outer sapwood, and there’s water in the sapwood, and, when the lightning went through, it caused the water to boil and some of the wood exploded off. You can also get your hand here under the bark, which has been lifted off. Although the tree, if it had a smaller injury, it could heal from this wound. This is such a large injury that it’s unlikely it’ll be able to recover this wound," explained Marinelli.
Because of the extensive damage, Marinelli says this previous healthy tree needs to come down.
"Eventually, it would start to lose branches, get decay in the trunk, and fall over," added Marinelli.
Marinelli says the town lost about fifty public shade trees from the micro burst, and at least four times that in trees on private property.
