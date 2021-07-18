ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A state of emergency was declared in the town Orange Sunday morning.
Orange Fire Chief Young declared the state of emergency effective at 7 a.m. The Department of Public Works Superintendent Killay, Orange Police Department, and MEME are working to assess and monitor local waterways and dams.
The Fire Department said Royalston Road near Mill Yard Road is closed. Tully Road near Creamery Hill Road is also closed.
According to officials the Miller's River has risen and may continue to do so. They are advising people to use caution on washed out roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.