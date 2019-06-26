SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people will be heading to Southwick starting Friday morning for the Motocross National Championships.
It's an event that not only draws people from western Mass and beyond, but riders from around the world, and event organizers, as well as city officials, have been gearing up for the rush.
For the last number of years, the town of Southwick has been host to this major Motocross event and it's only growing.
This year, officials say between ten to fifteen thousand people are expected to attend the Lucas Oil Pro-Motocross National, which brings in big money for this small community, about $1.5 million during this event alone.
With it being one of the biggest events during the year, the town has a plan in place to not only keep things flowing smoothly, but they're ready for the unexpected.
"We've been doing this for over twenty years, and we believe we've got our traffic patterns down, pretty much trying to get the people in here as safely and out of here as safely and quickly as possible," Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop tells us.
Police from Westfield will be assisting the Southwick Police Department with crowd and traffic control.
Around 200 riders are expected to compete in this Motocross competition, which runs a mile-and-a-half long over hilly, rough terrain.
For the first time this year, there is a new VIP section, which holds about eighty people with food, a tent, and it's right in the middle of the action, surrounded by motorcycles on all sides.
There will be food concessions spread all around the track from shaved ice, to pizza, tacos, and more.
This event won't be going away any time soon.
The general manager of Wick 338 tells us their contract was just renewed for another three years, which is good news for the town of Southwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.