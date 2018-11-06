CHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is on the road once again, visiting 10 towns in 10 days all throughout the region.

It's easy to see why so many people fall in love with Chester.

The natural beauty of being a town in the foothills of the Berkshires lends itself to gorgeous landscapes.

However, that same beauty also posed a problem when it came to building a railroad through town.

"There was this crazy idea to build a railroad over the Berkshires," said David Pierce with Chester Railway Museum.

Keystone Arches were constructed over the winding Westfield River as a route for the trains to Albany. The path, in many ways, was unprecented at the time.

"This is the first railway in the world to go over a mountain and even the first to be built through the wilderness," Pierce added.

Visitors of the Chester Railway Museum take step back in time to see all sorts of artificacts. In fact, glampers can spend the night in a restored caboose.

"The idea came out that people may want to camp out overnight in the caboose. Turns out to be pretty popular. I heard we were number one on the glamping hub page for Massachusetts," Pierce explained,

Chester is also number one in the weather record books.

A grassy pasture, home to Chester's weather station for many years, recorded a 107° high temperature in 1975.

Six years later, the low hit -35. Both are records for the state.

Chester is one of only three towns in the United States that observed both of its state's extreme temperatures

"I feel that there is a shared sense of storytelling and interest in Chester's history," said Jeanne LeClair with Gateway Hilltowns.

There are no greater storytellers in town than the Chester Theater Company.

"Every small town deserves a great theater and this small town has a great theater," said Daniel Elihu Kramer with the Chester Theater Company.

Seating only 130 in an intimate theater in town hall and tickets for Chester residents are only $10. the theater is celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2019.

"It's going to be a real celebration of what it means to be a theater that asks great questions, but also provides great entertainment for people. The drive here is beautiful, being here is beautiful, the drive home is gorgeous," Kramer added.

