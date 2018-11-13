WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At 1,500 people, it's likely that there is more livestock than people in Westhampton, but that's okay with Margaret Parsons. Her husband co-owns Mayvel Farm.

"Westhampton has had slower growth than other towns. Southampton has just exploded. Our land, topography is a lot harder to build on. We've maintained our small town quality, even though we are so close to northampton," Parsons explained.

To say that farming is in the DNA of Westhampton would be an understatement.

"Mayvel is a dairy farm that's been here since 1778. It's been so long, you hate to be the one to let it down. My kids are the ninth generation and they care about the farm. We want to maintain it, we don't want to see 10 houses along the river here," Parsons noted.

Mayvel Farm, known for its milk, added a small store at the farm. There, you can try their skir.

What's skir, you ask?

"It's a cheese that thinks it's a yogurt. It's really smooth, high in protein. The most common thing we hear is wow and some people say wow two or three times. People love it, I think they are addicted to it," Parsons said.

Westhampton woman with hydrocephalus helping others WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As a parent, one of the toughest thing you'd ever go through …

With its rural feel, it comes as no surprise that Westhampton is routinely cited as one of the safest cities in all of Massachusetts.

They happen to also be one of eight dry towns in the Commonwealth. The exception: Outlook Farms. You can pick up a six-pack or some wine at the only store in town that sells alcohol.

"It has become a place for people to come and shop as any other large grocery store, farm stand," said Brad Morse with Outlook Farm.

Outlook Farms is not your normal farm stand though. In addition to the produce and meat for sale, there is a restaurant with fresh food, along with an area that showcases other local goods.

It's become a destination in Westhampton.

"It's definitely worked out, they're filling shopping carts and doing what we'd hoped. We hope people come get the best product they can find - taste wise, quality wise. We make sure you're buying it first hand from the farmer. We know it's not going through multiple hands and getting damaged along the way. You're getting a quality product," Morse noted.

Like the owners of Mayvel Farms, Morse feels a deep connection to farming.

"Five years old, I was delivering apples to Smith College with my dad. You gotta be dedicated. You wanna work 24/7. You gotta be into it and like what you're doing. It's a good community, town. There is a lot of support here for all different aspect of life in town," Morse said.

Join us Wednesday for day eight of 10 Towns in 10 Days as we visit Charlemont.