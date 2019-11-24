SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the tragic death of a third grade teacher in South Hadley, parents are working on collecting more than 400 stuffed animals, one for every student at the school.
Parmatma Khalsa was killed Thursday morning on his way to work in a car accident on Rt. 116.
The community is grieving his loss, especially his students, which made parents come up with an idea to help bring comfort to the kids.
There are still 120 stuffed animals needed and the deadline is Tuesday.
A GoFundMe has raised over $1,100, but parents are asking anyone that would like to donate to drop of a new stuffed animal at the South Hadley Fire Department.
The stuffed animals each have a ribbon, either red, orange or white, representing qualities of Mr. Khalsa.
Red represents love, orange represents kindness, and white represents peace, the top three qualities that students say Mr. Khalsa represented.
To learn how you can donate a stuffed animal or to the go fund me you can click or tap here for more information.
