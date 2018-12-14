SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is continuing to collect for the Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign this holiday season.
On Friday, we're opened the doors to our MGM Springfield studios and gathered even more donations from the community.
Western Mass News viewers are adding more toys to the hundreds of donations we’ve already received.
Thanks to the many of you who showed up at our MGM studios today, more children will now be able to open presents this Christmas.
The Marines are looking to make the season brighter for the 1,800 families that have applied for help with gifts this holiday season.
If you weren't able to make it down to MGM on Friday to donate, don't worry. We're still collecting donations at our main studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.
