HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tomorrow may be Thanksgiving, but local Marines are on to Christmas.
The Toys for Tots campaign is well underway and this year, a record number of local families applied for help.
The need is great, but Marines say so far, supply is way behind.
Local Marines went to K-Mart in Holyoke to help fill this year's toy requests which so far, are overwhelming.
Marines stationed at Westover Air Reserve Base fanning out at K-Mart in Holyoke, armed with carriages and long lists.
"We are currently shopping for girls 6-8," volunteer Bethany Sarrazin tells us.
Bethany Sarrazin joined her Marine husband, Corporal Christopher Sarrazin, and several other Marines to fill as many carriages as possible to make sure local children in need aren't left out this Christmas.
"It's really just to make sure that every kid really understands the concept of Christmas and giving back is tops on the list," stated Sarrazin.
Girls ages six and up are up first, who couldn't help getting in on the shopping.
After all, the need is great.
The toy tally right now, meaning toys needed, is just about 74,000.
That's a record and that does not include the hundreds of non-profit groups Toys for Tots supports.
"So we're still waiting for our non-profits to give us their final numbers. We'll get that this week so we'll know where we stand, but right now, from last year, we've over tripled it and from past years before that, we're 10-15,000 over those too," Sgt. Michael Vopal explained.
The biggest gap?
"Definitely boys and girls infants to 2 years old and boys and girls twelve and up," said Sgt. Evan Johnson.
For many Marines, Toys for Tots is personal.
"I love doing Toys for Tots. I've been in a position before where money's tight during the holidays, so it's hard to get the presents, get the stuff the kids need, and make Christmas special for them, so this is a way for me to give back to those who've done special things for me," Corporal Christopher Sarrazin.
This shopping trip, made possible through monitary donations from last year and this year, will put a dent in filling the need, but we're told a few more shopping trips and van fulls may be necessary to make holiday wishes come true.
K-Mart made sure all purchases today were made tax free.
In the meantime, distribution to families in need kicks off this weekend with many more to come, so the Marines are hoping, during this busy upcoming shopping weekend, people will pick up an extra toy for Toys for Tots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.