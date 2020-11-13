(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Toys for Tots campaign is officially underway!
The annual event, where thousands of toys are donated to the kids of western Massachusetts, is hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps.
It’s been a busy stretch for Staff Sargent Steven Catlin of the U.S. Marine Corps, who is leading this year’s Western Massachusetts Toys for Tots campaign.
“My phone never stops ringing, emails coming in," Catlin explained.
The non-stop communication is worth it to him as he remembers his days as a kid and the joy of tearing open a present for the holidays.
“I’m still excited to open up gifts!” Catlin exclaimed.
However, this year, the need is greater than ever before. The pandemic has put millions out of work and in-person restrictions are limiting where people can and want to go.
However, the Marines said they have a plan
“We have a link to a Walmart registry where you can pick out a toy to donate if you don't want to do it in person,” Catlin told Western Mass News. “We accept checks, cash, go on our website. You can donate locally. Online, monetary value, debit or credit card. As soon as you hit go, it goes to our Western Mass. account and I go buy toys," Catlin said.
You can also drop-off in-person at one of the dozens of locations across western Massachusetts.
Catlin said to keep in mind, “it has to be new in package, unopened…newborn to 12 plus…we pretty much, for boys and girls, we need all age groups. As soon as we get toys in, we get 'em out.”
If you want to request a toy, you have until Monday, November 16, though the Marines said they’ll do their best to get to everyone who misses that deadline.
Distribution also begins that same day.
Catlin told Western Mass News he and his 11 man team will work until Christmas Eve to make sure no one is left behind. His hope is to outdo the near 71,000 kids supported last year.
“It was over 100,000 toys. I mean, it's a tall number to reach, especially now during the pandemic. People may not be willing or feel safe to go out and give or receive toys, but that's something we have to deal with and keep pushing forward,” SSgt Catlin said.
Western Mass News is honored to partner with the Marines for this year’s Toys for Tots drive. Our own campaign begins November 30 and runs through December 12 at MGM Springfield.
