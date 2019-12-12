CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New information from local Marines with the western Mass Toys for Tots campaign.
The number of children in need this year has jumped by 5,000.
Between individual families who had already applied for help and all the non-profit groups they serve, 80,000 children are now on the Marines' Christmas list.
It's a tall order!
With more families and more non-profits than ever before, the Marines say they need your help to make Christmas wishes come true for children who otherwise, may not have a gift this holiday season.
"The craziness that you see here is delivery of toys we got from the Toys for Tots Foundation," United States Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Amarahale tells us.
Marines unloading pallet after pallet of toys in their top secret Toys for Tots warehouse.
The need, so great this year, is triple that of last year.
The National Toys for Tots Foundation stepped in to help.
"This shipment is probably enough to get us by for this week with all the nonprofits that we have and then hopefully we'll collect a lot more toys to service all the kids," explained Sgt. Amarahale.
Sgt Brandon Amarahale tells Western Mass News, while applications are closed for individual families, the number of non-profit groups asking for help has skyrocketed.
"A lot of people that we have, the parents in the church, don't work. They can't work. It's hard for them, so we're giving them a helping hand. I wish that I could do this for the whole world," Lourdes Carrasquillo of the Fishermen for Christ Church in Springfield stated.
Non-profit organizations are coming in daily to pick up toys and the last distribution event for individual families is December 21.
"Basically, we're hoping every day will look like this, with as much toys as you see here. We have a week and a half left before our last distribution event is over," says Sgt. Amarahale.
The biggest need right now is girls ages 9-11 and up.
Right now, each child gets one gift and a few stocking stuffers.
Marines say they'd love to give two gifts per child, but the need is too great.
"We'd give them all they toys that we could, but we have to make sure we have enough for all the kids," added Sgt. Amarahale.
And that, he says, all depends on the number of donations that come in within the next few days.
The western Mass Toys for Tots campaign covers Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.