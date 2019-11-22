SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is once again proud to sponsor the local Marine's annual Toys for Tots campaign.
This year, with six less days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is much less time to collect what's needed for local children.
In fact, we checked in with a few local drop-off locations and, so far, there is barely a toy to be found.
The first stop: Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant in Springfield.
"We have six boxes here right now and two of them have one present each in them...kind of disappointing," said Joe Sullivan with Nathan Bill's.
Toys for Tots has a special place in Sullivan's heart. His brother, Gunnery Sgt. and Springfield native Thomas Sullivan, was killed in a 2015 terrorist attack at a Naval reserve center in Chattanooga, TN.
"In his 18 year career as a Marine, he was always involved no matter where he was stationed with Toys for Tots. He was an organizer for it. It was very close to his heard, so we want to help however we can," Sullivan noted.
In fact, local Marines said as of the November 16 deadline to apply:
2,800 families registered, that translates to 8,500 toys
267 non-profit groups also signed up. That's another 65,000 toys
Doing the math, that's more than 73,000 total toys needed this year - more than triple last year's total.
"It’s the 35th year that the Massachusetts State Police have patterned with Marine Corps reserves," said Mass. State Police Sgt. Evan Breeding.
Mass. State Police are also behind.
"[Reporter: I'm looking in the box and there's absolutely nothing in there.] Yeah, it's a little bit of a slow start," Breeding noted.
Breeding told Western Mass News that they're hoping this weekend will be big.
"I think Christmas is sneaking up on people this year. We don't want to get to the middle of December and realize we don't have toys for needy families, so we're asking that people stop at the store this weekend, pick up a few toys, and bring them to the barracks and help someone in need," Breeding added.
Back at Nathan Bill's, Sullivan said, "Just come now, bring a toy. It’s for the kids, it’s a good cause. It's pennies on your overall budget. We're not telling you to give them the new Playstation 4, but get something. Little kids like a doll...just an unwrapped present, bring it by, let's get this started."
All State Police barracks in the Commonwealth are accepting toys. The Marines told us they need everything, especially toys for ages nine and up for boys and girls.
Western Mass News, again, is proud to partner with Toys for Tots this year. You can drop off your new and unwrapped toys at our studios at 1300 Liberty Street starting on Monday, November 25 through Friday, December 13.
