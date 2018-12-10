(WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas Eve is two weeks from today. While many families are busy doing all of their holiday shopping and wrapping presents, for some, it's a challenge to buy gifts to put under the tree.
That's where Toys for Tots comes in and Western Mass News is proud to partner up with them.
With two weeks to go until Christmas, the Marines are heading into the homestretch of their annual Toys for Tots drive.
We visited their secret warehouse where they have been bringing in donations, sorting them, and piling together families orders.
Some of the crates are full, but others, unfortunately, are pretty low.
The Marines are really in need of toys for boys and girls who are less than two years old.
There is still time to donate! Western Mass News will collecting toys at our studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield until December 21.
You can drop off new, unwrapped toys weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, this Friday, we will be collecting toys at our MGM Springfield studios from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by, say hello to some of your favorite Western Mass News friends, and help us help local kids in need this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.