(WGGB/WSHM) -- Local Marines are putting out the call for help. With less than three weeks to go until Christmas, they said Thursday that donations for Toys for Tots are far behind where they should be.
That's because the number of local families asking for help this holiday is greater then ever before.
Two things aer working against Toys for Tots collections this year: a shorter time between Thanksgiving and Christmas - six days shorter than normal - and a record breaking amount of local families in need.
We were there for a brainstorming meeting with Marines at their top secret Toys for Tots warehouse as they tried to figure out how to fill the incredible need this Christmas.
A record number of local families applied for help.
"If you look at girls 6-to-8, we're still behind by about 500," said Marine Sgt. Brandon Amarahale.
There is just a board, dedicated to what's needed and what they actually have.
"As long as these numbers on the left side are lower than on the right side, we're in need," Amarahale explained.
Amarahale told Western Mass News that, so far, the numbers are way off.
For example, "For boys 0-to-2, we have over 760 to service and right now, we only have 92 toys in stock," Amarahale said.
Boys and girls, ages 12 to 17, are critically low as well and the board only reflects individual family requests - not the non-profit groups Toys for Tots also supports.
"I believe there's about 200 different non-profits that total up to about 65,000 kids that need toys this year," Amarahale noted.
All total, between families and non-profit groups, it adds up to about 75,000 kids that need help this Christmas.
It's a tall order. Each of the bags at the warehouse represents one family. They will be handed out this weekend.
"This weekend alone, there's over 500 between the two events," Amarahale noted.
The last distribution day is December 21. The Marines said they need help and fast.
"We still need thousands of toys. We're getting by packing for each event as they come up, but we are nowhere near the toys that we need right now to service these families," Amarahale said.
Please help us help them by dropping off new, unwrapped toys to our studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 13.
