SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The joy of opening a present on Christmas morning cannot be put into words. You have to experience it.
Thanks to you and the local Marines at Westover Air Reserve Base, hundreds of kids will get to experience that joy.
After more than a month of donating to this year's Toys for Tots campaign, the last of the gifts were moved out just in time for Christmas.
Inside a Sitterly moving truck went the likes of Minnie, Olaf, a light-saber, a velociraptor, and the thousands of other toys that filled boxes big enough to fit a person.
Just minutes before the deadline to donate, two of our viewers came by our Liberty Street studios with a bag full of goodies.
Ronald McDuff was one of them. He told Western Mass News it's his second time donating and it's because he remembers what it's like to open just one gift on December 25.
"My father was on strike with Pratt and Whitney in the 60's. I remember having one gift and that one gift was worth three or four," McDuff explained.
The Marines said that this year's campaign was beyond successful, so much so that each family requesting their help will get a toy.
In addition, because there are so many toys this year, the extras will go towards the Toys for Tots collection drive next year.
From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU to you, our Western Mass News viewers.
Without you, hundreds of local children might not get to experience that joy on Christmas morning.
