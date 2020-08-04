SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just over the Connecticut border, a tornado warning had been in effect.
This particular storm cell we are feeling right now was tracked from as far as Long Island, N.Y.
The storm is bringing heavy wind and rain, forcing tornado warnings in Long Island and Connecticut.
The path of the storm is taking it over the Connecticut border into western Mass, though it did not trigger a tornado warning here.
The effects of that storm are still being felt in Southwick.
State parks in central and western Mass were closed early in anticipation of the storm, along with boat ramps at the Quabbin Reservoir.
The wind and rain are expected to keep up, and Gov. Charlie Baker cautioned people Tuesday to get off the road as quickly as possible and take shelter.
“We're working with the National Weather Service, with MEMA, the utility companies, and our other partners to monitor the storm and to respond to any impacts such as power outages and flooding that may happen as a result,” he said. “Obviously we'll keep the public updated as the storm continues and we urge everyone to use caution, and if you can stay home, stay inside, and stay safe, please do so.”
As for parks, officials expect to reopen them Wednesday after the threat of the storm has passed.
Stay with us both on-air and online on what people can expect for commutes tomorrow.
