WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- Northampton State Police Barracks has confirmed the person caught underneath the tractor on North Road has refused medical treatment.
We spoke to a trooper at the barracks and he tell Western Mass News the incident "happened in the person's backyard."
This was after noon on Tuesday.
State Police tell us the Westhampton Fire Department also responded.
Emergency crews cleared the scene fairly quickly after learning the individual was not seriously hurt.
