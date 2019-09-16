SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tractor trailer caught fire Monday morning inside a building in Springfield requiring firefighters to go inside to put out the flames.
No injuries have been reported, the Springfield Fire Department confirms.
This happened at Hale Trailer Break & Wheel Inc. on Cadwell Drive .
Police have shut down that stretch of road while firefighters work on scene.
Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, says firefighters are venting out the building right now which is filled with smoke.
"Lot of smoke in the building, going to take a while before we can get in there," he explained to us.
The trailer part of the tractor is the part of the vehicle that caught fire.
This was around 10:25 a.m. emergency crews were called to the scene.
No word yet if the trailer was carrying anything or what caused the fire to start.
Firefighters remain on scene and the Springfield Fire Department will continue to investigate what happened.
