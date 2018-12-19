WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are on scene of an RV trailer that rolled over on the westbound side of Rt. 90.
According to the officials from the Massachusetts State Police Department, they had closed down the right and breakdown lanes on the westbound side of Rt. 90 by mile marker 67.
We're told no one was injured during the accident.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, traffic remains bumper-to-bumper.
Officials have not stated when they anticipate the lanes reopening.
