WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A four-tractor trailer crash has closed down all lanes on the Eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Warren.
Vehicles are still at a standstill on the Mass Pike, as of 8 a.m. Friday.
We did receive word that Brimfield did provide state officials with an ambulance.
Officials from the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Charlton tell us that the accident occurred near Exit 9 and that all traffic is being diverted off of Exit 8, which is in Palmer.
Traffic is backed up close to two miles on the Mass Pike, and we are being told that folks who are at the end of the long line are allowed to turn around and get out of this traffic.
State Police officials have not stated if anyone was injured or when drivers can expect the lanes to reopen.
The Sturbridge Police Department are advising the public be extra vigilant when they are traveling in these less-than-ideal conditions.
