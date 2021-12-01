LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tractor-trailer crash has caused the closure of the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Berkshire County.
MassDOT reported that the crash occurred near Exit 10 in Lee.
Traffic is being detoured off at Exit 10. The westbound side of the highway remains closed past that point.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
