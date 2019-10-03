HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tractor trailer ran off the road on I-91 Northbound in Holyoke between Exits 17A and 17B, earlier this morning.
Ludlow Police Department tells Western Mass News at 4:36 a.m. a tractor trailer ran off the road, smashing into a fence.
Traffic is backed up into one lane while police are on scene.
No injuries have been reported.
