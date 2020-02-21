WARREN/BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police have shut down the right lane on the Mass Pike at the Warren/Brimfield town line due to a tractor trailer fire.
This was around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
State Police at the Charlton Barracks tell Western Mass News no one was injured in the incident.
This is on I-90 Eastbound at the Warren/Brimfield town line.
No word yet when the right lane will be reopened.
There is a backup of traffic in the area.
For the Western Mass News Traffic map Click Here and See the Latest Conditions.
Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.
