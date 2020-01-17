STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer fire near the CT line Thursday morning caused headaches for drivers traveling through the area.
According to Mass State Police, troopers were forced to shut down all lanes, including the breakdown lane, on I-84 in Sturbridge as crews worked to extinguish a tractor trailer that caught fire.
The lane closures caused back ups that ranged all the way into Union, CT.
Sturbridge Fire officials tell us that the driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out okay and no other injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Holland were called in to assist.
The left lane was opened to through traffic around 10:30 a.m. and all lanes were back open by around 2:00 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sturbridge Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.