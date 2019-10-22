CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police say a tractor trailer on I-391 in Chicopee has rolled over on the Southbound ramp from Chicopee St. at Exit 3.
The rollover crash was reported to police around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
State Police report the driver of the truck suffered 'minor injuries.'
The highway ramps in that area are closed tu to fuel and trash being spilled all across the road.
"Cleanup to take a few hours," State Police told us at around 10:30 a.m.
Right now State Police say there is 'little impact' to traffic.
Western Mass News will provide an update when the ramps are reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.