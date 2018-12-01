SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Lights of Love celebration was held Saturday evening at the Ronald McDonald House.
The fundraiser included tours of the house, arts and crafts, cookies, and hot cocoa.
A tree lighting ceremony also took place, a tradition that they've kept for years.
Organizers tell Western Mass News that, during the holiday season, they're happy to serve and help families in the community.
"Kids are receiving treatment for their medical issues throughout the year, and," Michelle D'Amore of the Ronald McDonald House tells us. "This really gives them a sense of calm and excitement at the same time in relation to the holiday season."
All proceeds benefit families with children in local area hospitals.
