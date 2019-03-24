SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A traffic alert for those of you traveling through Springfield today.
The MassDOT says there will be occasional lane closures on I-91 North and South in Springfield so crews can inspect bridges.
This work started at 5 a.m. this morning and is expected to last until 3 p.m. today, Sunday, March 24th.
We're told this will allow crews to conduct routine scheduled inspections of bridges above I-91 in Springfield.
The MassDOT is urging drivers to be mindful of potential impacts if traveling through this area and to follow posted signs, reduce speed and use caution.
There will also be a couple of ramp closures for certain periods of time including the ramp from Rt. 5 South , from the South End Bridge to Rt. 83, (Longhill Street)
The ramp from Rt. 83, (Longhill Street), southbound to I-91 South and Rt. 5 South will be closed to tractor trailers but open for travel by all other vehicles.
