WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash scene on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Saturday morning that left a utility pole damaged.
Western Mass News learned about the accident just before 10 a.m.
This is in the area of the Bedding Barn, we're being told, which is located at 1779 Riverdale St. right before the on-ramp to the highway.
The West Springfield Fire Department and Police Department responded to the scene.
No immediate word if anyone was hurt or just how many vehicles were involved.
When Western Mass News arrived, police had one lane closed down because of arching wires holding up a section of the damaged utility pole.
Stay with Western Mass News online for the latest details. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
