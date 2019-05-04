ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Both local and State Police were called to the scene of a crash on Rt. 63 in Erving this morning.
Trooper Lipiec at the Athol State Police Barracks told Western Mass News they do have the road shut down where the crash occurred.
One witness who reached out to us reports it's in the area of Northfield Mountain Road and Poplar Mountain Road.
We have a crew on the way.
No immediate word if there are any injuries related to this crash. Trooper Lipiec says there were 2 vehicles involved in the crash.
He says they were called in to assist the Erving Police Department with shutting down the road at about 7:15 a.m. this morning.
No immediate word when it will be reopened. As of 10:30 a.m. it was still closed.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
