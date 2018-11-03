LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heavy rains overnight has left Pondside Road in Longmeadow flooded.
Western Mass News found a sign on the road put up by the DPW that said road was closed to thru traffic.
This was before 9 a.m. Saturday with a Flood Watch in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 10 a.m.
For Saturday a Wind Advisory is also in place for all of western Mass. beginning at Noon.
Ponside Road is near the river and water could be scene rushing down the road, with heavy pooling in the middle.
The Longmeadow Police Department reports they were first contacted about the flooded road by the DPW.
No immediate word how long it's expected to take for the water to recede.
Western Mass New will update this story when more information becomes available.
