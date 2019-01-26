LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Ludlow have shut down a portion of Center Street after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Saturday morning, leaving the damaged pole hanging over the road.
Lieutenant Daniel Valadas confirmed with Western Mass News that they received multiple calls about the accident at around 9:18 a.m. Saturday.
"Multiple callers reported to Ludlow Central Dispatch that a utility pole had been struck by a pickup truck...," explained Valadas.
When officers arrived they shut down the area to traffic.
At this time, Center St. is closed from the intersections of Miller St. northbound to Alden St.
The roadway is expected to be closed through the afternoon Saturday.
Luckily, the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not seriously injured in the accident.
Crews with Verizon, Eversource and the Ludlow DPW all responded to the scene along with paramedics and the Ludlow Fire Department.
Western Mass News will update this story when the road is re-opened.
