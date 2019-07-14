CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have shut down a portion of Chicopee Street this morning in Chicopee for pole repairs following a crash this morning.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department reports a vehicle struck a light pole on the road around 6:35 a.m.
"Repairs could take several hours," Wilk explained.
When Western Mass News went to the scene police told us it appears the driver of the vehicle was falling asleep at the wheel prior to the crash.
Wilk confirms a passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries, but their injuries aren't life threatening.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Chicopee St. from Stedman to Meetinghouse Road was still closed.
The damaged pole will need to be replaced. Wilk estimates those repairs to be completed around 10 a.m. this morning.
Further details about the crash haven't been released.
